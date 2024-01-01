$29,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Subaru BRZ
2022 Subaru BRZ
Base w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
2022 Subaru BRZ
Base w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,415KM
VIN JF1ZDBB1XN9702476
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 36594
- Mileage 27,415 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Electronic Cruise Control, Auto On/Off Headlights , Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Subaru BRZ include:
Electronic Cruise Control
Auto On/Off Headlights
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
Aux Input
8" Infotainment System
7" Cluster Display
LED taillights
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36594
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Electronic cruise control
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Exterior
LED Taillights
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
8" Infotainment System
7" Cluster Display
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Subaru BRZ