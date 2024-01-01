Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 Subaru Forester

42,911 KM

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
Convenience w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

42,911KM
Used
VIN JF2SKEDC3NH443712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 25599
  • Mileage 42,911 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Hill Descent Control
Reverse Automatic Braking

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers

Exterior

Windshield wiper de-icer

Additional Features

USB Ports
Si-Drive
x-mode
Proximity Keyless Entry
AUTO STOP/START
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
6.5" Infotainment System
Rearview Camera w/ Washer
6.3" Multi-Information Display
Eyesight Drive Assist Technology
Multi Reflector Halogen Fog Lights

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

2022 Subaru Forester