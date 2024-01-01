Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Reverse Automatic Braking , Rear Cross Traffic Alert, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology and more!<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Subaru Forester include:<br> <br>Reverse Automatic Braking<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>EyeSight Driver Assist Technology<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Dual-Zone A/C<br>Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start<br>8 Infotainment System<br>Hill Descent Control<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 34473

2022 Subaru Forester

44,341 KM

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Subaru Forester

Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C

2022 Subaru Forester

Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,341KM
VIN JF2SKEHC7NH417026

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,341 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Reverse Automatic Braking , Rear Cross Traffic Alert, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology and more!

The top features for this 2022 Subaru Forester include:

Reverse Automatic Braking
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
EyeSight Driver Assist Technology
Heated Front Seats
Dual-Zone A/C
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
8" Infotainment System
Hill Descent Control

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34473

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Paddle Shifters

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Tailgate

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Reverse Automatic Braking

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Dual-Zone A/C
Auto Start/Stop
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight driver assist technology
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
LED Steering Responsive Headlights
8" Infotainment System

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Subaru Forester