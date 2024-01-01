$32,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Subaru Forester
Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C
2022 Subaru Forester
Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
44,341KM
VIN JF2SKEHC7NH417026
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 44,341 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Reverse Automatic Braking , Rear Cross Traffic Alert, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology and more!
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Reverse Automatic Braking , Rear Cross Traffic Alert, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology and more!
The top features for this 2022 Subaru Forester include:
Reverse Automatic Braking
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
EyeSight Driver Assist Technology
Heated Front Seats
Dual-Zone A/C
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
8" Infotainment System
Hill Descent Control
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34473
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Paddle Shifters
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Reverse Automatic Braking
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Dual-Zone A/C
Auto Start/Stop
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight driver assist technology
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
LED Steering Responsive Headlights
8" Infotainment System
