$30,500+ taxes & licensing
2022 Subaru Forester
Sport CVT
2022 Subaru Forester
Sport CVT
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Certified
$30,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 37,400 KM
Vehicle Description
SPORT! SUPER LOW KM! AWD! EYESIGHT! AUTO! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! PUSH START!
SMART KEY! BLUETOOTH! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! POWER LIFT GATE! BACKUP
CAMERA! BACKUP SENSORS! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN
TITLE! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOPOTH! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF
SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Windows
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Why Buy New Motors
Email Why Buy New Motors
Why Buy New Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-356-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-356-8118