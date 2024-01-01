Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 Subaru Impreza

15,013 KM

Details Description Features

$28,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Subaru Impreza

Sport w/ EyeSight AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Subaru Impreza

Sport w/ EyeSight AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15,013KM
VIN 4S3GTAG69N3718223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 32168
  • Mileage 15,013 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Comfort

A/C

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Blind-spot detection
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
EyeSight Driver Assist
8.0" Touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

2022 Subaru Impreza