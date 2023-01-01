Menu
2022 Subaru Outback

13,809 KM

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

Limited AWD w/ EyeSight Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

13,809KM
Used
  • Stock #: 20529
  • VIN: 4S4BTDNC7N3147234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 13,809 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
8 speakers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Proximity Key
Power Heated Mirrors

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera

Exterior

Windshield wiper de-icer

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Aux input
USB port
Blind Spot Detection
Si-Drive
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
AUTO STOP/START
Front View Camera
High Beam Assist
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight driver assist technology
Dual Function X-MODE
6.3" Multifunctional Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

