Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 Subaru Outback

90,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,490

+ tax & licensing
2022 Subaru Outback

Premier XT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

2022 Subaru Outback

Premier XT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,490

+ taxes & licensing

90,000KM
Used
VIN 4S4BTHPD3N3109691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Safety

Hill Descent Control
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Proximity Key

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

homelink
Aux input
Heated Side Mirrors
Power Sliding Glass Sunroof
Power Front Seats
Heated Outboard Rear Seats
Blind Spot Detection
Driver Memory Seat
USB Ports
Auto Start Stop
Front View Camera
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight driver assist technology
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Subaru Side/Rear Vehicle Detection
Steering wheel integrated controls
11.6" Infotainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

