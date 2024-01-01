Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 Subaru Outback

33,800 KM

Details Description Features

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Subaru Outback

Wilderness AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Subaru Outback

Wilderness AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11302880
  2. 11302880
  3. 11302880
  4. 11302880
  5. 11302880
  6. 11302880
  7. 11302880
  8. 11302880
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
33,800KM
Used
VIN 4S4BTHTD4N3153852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Safety

Hill Descent Control
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Reverse Automatic Braking

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Additional Features

Aux input
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
Front View Camera
High Beam Assist
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight driver assist technology
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection System
11.6" Tablet Style Infotainment System
Hands- Free Power Rear Gate
Auto-Dimming Rearview Compass Mirror w/ HomeLink

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, Rearview Cam 33,800 KM $38,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth 51,852 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth 55,700 KM $26,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2022 Subaru Outback