2022 Subaru Outback
Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
25,000KM
VIN 4S4BTDEC5N3114054
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 25,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Moonroof , Heated Front Seats , Power Side Mirrors and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.
The top features for this 2022 Subaru Outback include:
Power Moonroof
Heated Front Seats
Power Side Mirrors
SOS Call Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Push Button Start
USB Ports
Garage Door Opener
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 41706
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Interior
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Blind Spot Mirrors
Additional Features
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Outlets
SOS Call Assist
Power Tailgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2022 Subaru Outback