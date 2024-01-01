Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Moonroof , Heated Front Seats , Power Side Mirrors and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Subaru Outback include:<br> <br>Power Moonroof<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Power Side Mirrors<br>SOS Call Assist<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Push Button Start<br>USB Ports<br>Garage Door Opener<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 41706

2022 Subaru Outback

25,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Subaru Outback

Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle
12041617

2022 Subaru Outback

Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
25,000KM
VIN 4S4BTDEC5N3114054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Moonroof , Heated Front Seats , Power Side Mirrors and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Subaru Outback include:

Power Moonroof
Heated Front Seats
Power Side Mirrors
SOS Call Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Push Button Start
USB Ports
Garage Door Opener

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41706

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera

Exterior

Blind Spot Mirrors

Additional Features

Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Outlets
SOS Call Assist
Power Tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2023 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid EX Premium AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid EX Premium AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 62,000 KM $43,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 25,000 KM $32,490 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4MATIC w/Moonroof, Leather, Nav for sale in Bedford, NS
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4MATIC w/Moonroof, Leather, Nav 77,728 KM $19,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2022 Subaru Outback