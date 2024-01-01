Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / 11.6 Touchscreen Display, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Dual-Zone A/C and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Subaru WRX include:

11.6 Touchscreen Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight Driver Assist Technology
Bluetooth
Heated Side Mirrors

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 33067

2022 Subaru WRX

31,476 KM

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Subaru WRX

Sport w/ Eyesight w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Rearview Cam

2022 Subaru WRX

Sport w/ Eyesight w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,476KM
VIN JF1VBAH65N8012822

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 33067
  • Mileage 31,476 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / 11.6" Touchscreen Display, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Dual-Zone A/C and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Subaru WRX include:

11.6" Touchscreen Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight Driver Assist Technology
Bluetooth
Heated Side Mirrors

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 33067

Power Driver's Seat

Power Sunroof

Garage door opener
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Bluetooth

Paddle Shifters

Reverse Automatic Braking

Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight driver assist technology
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
11.6" Touchscreen Display
Auto On/Off LED Headlights w/ High Beam Assist
Flat-Bottom Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Subaru WRX