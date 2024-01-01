$34,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Subaru WRX
Sport w/ Eyesight w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Rearview Cam
2022 Subaru WRX
Sport w/ Eyesight w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,476KM
VIN JF1VBAH65N8012822
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 33067
- Mileage 31,476 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / 11.6" Touchscreen Display, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Dual-Zone A/C and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Subaru WRX include:
11.6" Touchscreen Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight Driver Assist Technology
Bluetooth
Heated Side Mirrors
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 33067
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Interior
Garage door opener
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Safety
Reverse Automatic Braking
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight driver assist technology
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
11.6" Touchscreen Display
Auto On/Off LED Headlights w/ High Beam Assist
Flat-Bottom Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Subaru WRX