This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / EyeSight Driver Assist, Auto Start/Stop , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Subaru Crosstrek include:<br> <br>EyeSight Driver Assist<br>Auto Start/Stop<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Bluetooth<br>Rearview Camera<br>A/C<br>12v Outlet<br>X-Mode<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 42139

2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek

30,580 KM

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Convenience AWD w/ EyeSight Driver Assistance Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam

12051856

Convenience AWD w/ EyeSight Driver Assistance Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
30,580KM
VIN JF2GTABC2NH280517

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,580 KM

Adaptive Cruise Control

Bluetooth

Automatic Headlights

A/C

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning

USB port
Pre Collision System
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Auto Start/Stop
x-mode
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight Driver Assist

