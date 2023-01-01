Menu
2022 Tesla Model 3

22,568 KM

Details Description Features

$48,490

+ tax & licensing
$48,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Tesla Model 3

2022 Tesla Model 3

RWD

2022 Tesla Model 3

RWD

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,490

+ taxes & licensing

22,568KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10383423
  • Stock #: 21305
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA5NF330618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 22,568 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Power Adjustable Front Seats
Side View Camera
Autopilot
Sentry Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

