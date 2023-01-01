2022 Tesla Model 3

$49,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10431546

10431546 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA0NF348037

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 23,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.