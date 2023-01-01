Menu
2022 Tesla Model 3

27,970 KM

Details

$56,990

+ tax & licensing
$56,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Tesla Model 3

2022 Tesla Model 3

Long Range w/ Autopilot, Bluetooth, Navigation

2022 Tesla Model 3

Long Range w/ Autopilot, Bluetooth, Navigation

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,990

+ taxes & licensing

27,970KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10482756
  • Stock #: 22021
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EB2NF308116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 22021
  • Mileage 27,970 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Heated Front and Rear Seats

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Ports
Autopilot
VOICE ACTIVATED CONTROLS
Eight Cameras
12 Ultrasonic Sensors
Electronic Stability And Traction Control
Three point Safety Belts
Anti -Theft Alarm System
15" Capacitive Touchscreen

