2022 Tesla Model 3

14,714 KM

$55,990

+ tax & licensing
$55,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Tesla Model 3

2022 Tesla Model 3

Long Range w/ Autopilot, Wireless Charging, A/C

2022 Tesla Model 3

Long Range w/ Autopilot, Wireless Charging, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$55,990

+ taxes & licensing

14,714KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10540644
  • Stock #: 22383
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EBXNF263085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 14,714 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

WIRELESS CHARGING

Additional Features

GLASS ROOF
Power Front Seats
TOUCHSCREEN
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Autopilot
Sideview Cameras

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

647-559-3297

