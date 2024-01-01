Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 Tesla Model 3

24,705 KM

Details Description Features

$43,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model 3

RWD w/ Autopilot, Navigation, Wireless Charging

2022 Tesla Model 3

RWD w/ Autopilot, Navigation, Wireless Charging

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

24,705KM
Used
VIN 5YJ3E1EA2NF343505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26282
  • Mileage 24,705 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

GLASS ROOF
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Autopilot
Sideview Cameras

2022 Tesla Model 3