Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 Tesla Model 3

50,000 KM

Details Description Features

$45,490

+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel

2022 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,000KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EB8NF354596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 31274
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

GLASS ROOF
Autopilot
Wireless Phone Charger
Sentry Mode
Sideview Cameras

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$45,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Tesla Model 3