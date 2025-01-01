$29,977+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model 3
PERFORMANCE AWD DUAL MOTOR-CLEAN CARFAX-LFP BATTERY
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$29,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,067 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance AWD Darth Vaders Daily Driver
This sleek, sinister beast comes cloaked in Solid Black paint ($1,300 CAD because stealth doesnt come cheap) and packs more punch than your morning espressotimes ten.
Under the hood (okay, under the floor), you've got Dual Motors with All-Wheel Drive, rocketing you from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds. Thats faster than your friends can say, Wait, is that electric? And with a top speed of 261 km/h, this thing doesnt just goit glides.
Thanks to the LFP battery, youll get more consistent performance and better long-term durability. And with up to 507 km of range, road trips just got a whole lot more fun (and a whole lot less gas-station-smelly).
Tech-wise, its no slouch. Youre getting Teslas Full Self-Driving (FSD) Computer 3.0, Standard Autopilot, and the iconic 15-inch touchscreen that controls everything from climate to karaoke. Yes, karaoke.
And heres the cherry on top:
No accidents
Clean Carfax
Clean title
Battery warranty still in effect for the balance of 8 years or 192,000 km
Whether youre commuting, cruising, or just out to flex silently in traffic, this 2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance is your ticket to the futurewith a touch of dark side flair.
SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.98% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c
$29,977 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only.
Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $31,977 plus HST
**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7
Vehicle Features
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
+ taxes & licensing
