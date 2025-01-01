$29,977+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model 3
PERFORMANCE AWD
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,447 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance AWD
This sleek, luxurious comes dressed in luxurious pearl white paint and packs more punch than your morning espressotimes ten.
Under the hood (okay, under the floor), you've got Dual Motors with All-Wheel Drive, rocketing you from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds. Thats faster than your friends can say, Wait, is that electric? And with a top speed of 261 km/h, this thing doesnt just goit glides.
Thanks to the LFP battery, youll get more consistent performance and better long-term durability. And with up to 507 km of range, road trips just got a whole lot more fun (and a whole lot less gas-station-smelly).
Tech-wise, its no slouch. Youre getting Teslas Full Self-Driving (FSD) Computer 3.0, Standard Autopilot, and the iconic 15-inch touchscreen that controls everything from climate to karaoke. Yes, karaoke.
And heres the cherry on top:
No accidents
Clean Carfax
Clean title
Battery warranty still in effect for the balance of 8 years or 192,000 km
Whether youre commuting, cruising, or just out to flex silently in traffic, this 2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance is your ticket to the futurewith a touch of luxury.
Vehicle Features
