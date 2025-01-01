Menu
<p><strong>2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance AWD <br></strong></p><p>This sleek, luxurious comes dressed in luxurious pearl white paint and packs more punch than your morning espressotimes ten.</p><p>Under the hood (okay, under the floor), youve got <strong>Dual Motors with All-Wheel Drive</strong>, rocketing you from 0 to 100 km/h in just <strong>3.3 seconds</strong>. Thats faster than your friends can say, Wait, is that electric? And with a <strong>top speed of 261 km/h</strong>, this thing doesnt just goit <em>glides</em>.</p><p>Thanks to the <strong>LFP battery</strong>, youll get more consistent performance and better long-term durability. And with up to <strong>507 km of range</strong>, road trips just got a whole lot more fun (and a whole lot less gas-station-smelly).</p><p>Tech-wise, its no slouch. Youre getting <strong>Teslas Full Self-Driving (FSD) Computer 3.0</strong>, <strong>Standard Autopilot</strong>, and the iconic <strong>15-inch touchscreen</strong> that controls everything from climate to karaoke. Yes, karaoke.</p><p>And heres the cherry on top:</p><ul><li><p><strong>No accidents</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Clean Carfax</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Clean title</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Battery warranty still in effect</strong> for the balance of <strong>8 years or 192,000 km</strong></p></li></ul><p>Whether youre commuting, cruising, or just out to flex silently in traffic, this 2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance is your ticket to the futurewith a touch of luxury<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1747420690823_11917052826400254 style=line-height: 0; display: none; data-jodit-selection_marker=start></span>.</p>

2022 Tesla Model 3

106,447 KM

Details Description Features

$29,977

+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model 3

PERFORMANCE AWD

12538894

2022 Tesla Model 3

PERFORMANCE AWD

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$29,977

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,447KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EC2NF163197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,447 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Rear Collision Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full service internet access
Smart Device Integration
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Digital Appearance
Premium Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power adjustable front seats and custom driver profiles
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Leatherette Rear Seat

Exterior

Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P235/35R20

Mechanical

Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3 Skid Plates
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
9.00 Axle Ratio
Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
10 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 82 kWh Capacity
Wheels: 20 x 8.5 Uberturbine
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$29,977

+ taxes & licensing

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2022 Tesla Model 3