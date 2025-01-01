$26,977+ taxes & licensing
2022 Tesla Model 3
LONG RAGE AWD DUAL MOTOR-LFP BATTERY
2022 Tesla Model 3
LONG RAGE AWD DUAL MOTOR-LFP BATTERY
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$26,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,882 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into the future with this 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor AWD, finished in a refined grey on black interior. This car delivers instant electric torque with all-wheel drive grip, making every drive a confident, high-performance experience.
Upgraded 19-inch sport wheels add aggressive styling and tighter handling, while the lithium-ion battery packs serious range for those long hauls. Powered by Teslas lightning-quick AMD Ryzen processor and equipped with the FSD 3 computer, this Model 3 is engineered to keep up with tomorrow. Autopilot is ready to assist, making daily driving smoother and smarter.
Inside, the minimalist cabin offers a futuristic vibe, while the advanced tech under the skin handles the heavy lifting. With the balance of Teslas 8-year or 192,000 km battery and drive unit warranty, you can drive with total peace of mind.
Quick, clean, and packed with cutting-edge tech this Model 3 isnt just another EV. Its a performance machine that just happens to be electric.
SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c
$26,977 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only.
Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $28,977 plus HST
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**!
THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST!
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!
COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....
COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
Email Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-766-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-766-2277