2022 Tesla Model 3

26,544 KM

Details Description Features

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus w/ Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

12965862

2022 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus w/ Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
26,544KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA7NF153196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 26,544 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Dual Zone Front Climate Control, GPS Navigation, 12V Outlet and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
GPS Navigation
12V Outlet
Bluetooth Music
USB Input
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 67638

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Front heated seats

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

