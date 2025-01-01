$35,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus w/ Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam
2022 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus w/ Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
26,544KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA7NF153196
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 26,544 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Dual Zone Front Climate Control, GPS Navigation, 12V Outlet and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
GPS Navigation
12V Outlet
Bluetooth Music
USB Input
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 67638
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
GPS Navigation
12V Outlet
Bluetooth Music
USB Input
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 67638
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Front heated seats
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Clutch
2024 Honda CR-V LX-B AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 27,264 KM $37,290 + tax & lic
2023 Kia Seltos LX AWD w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam 35,558 KM $26,790 + tax & lic
2023 Lexus RX 350h AWD w/Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam 70,000 KM $52,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$35,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Tesla Model 3