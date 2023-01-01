Menu
Account
Sign In
2022 TESLA MODEL Y PERFORMANCE | ELECTRIC | AWD | 456 HP | PERFORMANCE DUAL MOTOR | ENHANCED AUTOPILOT | 21 INCH WHEELS | PERFORMANCE LOWERED SUSPENSION | DYNAMIC BRAKE SUPPORT | PARKING DISTANCE ASSISTS | RAIN SENSOR FRONT WINDSHIELD | PANORAMIC ROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | 5 PASSENGERS | KEYLESS-GO | MEMORY SEATS | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | ABS | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | WOOD TRIM | LANE DEPARTURE SYSTEM | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX Introducing the 2022 Tesla Model Y Performance - the epitome of style, performance, and sustainability. This electric vehicle is powered by 456 horsepower from combined dual eclectic motors, making it one of the fastest SUVs on the market. The exterior of the Tesla Model Y Performance is painted in Pearl White Multi-Coat, giving it a sleek and modern look. The 21 Überturbine Wheels complete the aesthetic, providing a bold and sporty appearance. The interior of the Model Y Performance is designed with both comfort and functionality in mind. The seats are upholstered in Black premium leather, and the cabin is equipped with a 14-speaker premium audio system, creating a truly immersive driving experience. The Model Y also comes standard with a panoramic glass roof, providing an open and airy atmosphere. The Tesla Model Y Performance is packed with factory default features that cater to every drivers needs. The Performance Upgrade package includes lowered suspension, high-performance brakes, and 21 Überturbine Wheels. The vehicle also comes with a 15 touchscreen display, providing easy access to all the cars features, including navigation, climate control, and entertainment. Safety is a top priority in the Model Y Performance, and it is equipped with Teslas advanced Autopilot system, which includes features such as automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control. In summary, the 2022 Tesla Model Y Performance is a premium electric SUV that provides unmatched performance, comfort, and sustainability. With its cutting-edge features, stylish design, and eco-friendly technology, the Model Y Performance is the perfect choice for drivers who demand the best. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the worlds most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and youll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

2022 Tesla Model Y

35,283 KM

Details Description Features

$65,321

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Tesla Model Y

PERFORMANCE,AWD,456HP,AUTOPILOT,21"WHEELS,PANO

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Tesla Model Y

PERFORMANCE,AWD,456HP,AUTOPILOT,21"WHEELS,PANO

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 10733813
  2. 10733813
  3. 10733813
  4. 10733813
  5. 10733813
  6. 10733813
  7. 10733813
  8. 10733813
Contact Seller

$65,321

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
35,283KM
Used
VIN 7SAYGDEF0NF518981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9973
  • Mileage 35,283 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 TESLA MODEL Y PERFORMANCE | ELECTRIC | AWD | 456 HP | PERFORMANCE DUAL MOTOR | ENHANCED AUTOPILOT | 21 INCH WHEELS | PERFORMANCE LOWERED SUSPENSION | DYNAMIC BRAKE SUPPORT | PARKING DISTANCE ASSISTS | RAIN SENSOR FRONT WINDSHIELD | PANORAMIC ROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | 5 PASSENGERS | KEYLESS-GO | MEMORY SEATS | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | ABS | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | WOOD TRIM | LANE DEPARTURE SYSTEM | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







Introducing the 2022 Tesla Model Y Performance - the epitome of style, performance, and sustainability. This electric vehicle is powered by 456 horsepower from combined dual eclectic motors, making it one of the fastest SUVs on the market.







The exterior of the Tesla Model Y Performance is painted in Pearl White Multi-Coat, giving it a sleek and modern look. The 21" Überturbine Wheels complete the aesthetic, providing a bold and sporty appearance.







The interior of the Model Y Performance is designed with both comfort and functionality in mind. The seats are upholstered in Black premium leather, and the cabin is equipped with a 14-speaker premium audio system, creating a truly immersive driving experience. The Model Y also comes standard with a panoramic glass roof, providing an open and airy atmosphere.







The Tesla Model Y Performance is packed with factory default features that cater to every driver's needs. The Performance Upgrade package includes lowered suspension, high-performance brakes, and 21" Überturbine Wheels. The vehicle also comes with a 15" touchscreen display, providing easy access to all the car's features, including navigation, climate control, and entertainment.







Safety is a top priority in the Model Y Performance, and it is equipped with Tesla's advanced Autopilot system, which includes features such as automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control. In summary, the 2022 Tesla Model Y Performance is a premium electric SUV that provides unmatched performance, comfort, and sustainability. With its cutting-edge features, stylish design, and eco-friendly technology, the Model Y Performance is the perfect choice for drivers who demand the best.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Electronic Parking Brake
Emergency interior trunk release

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Mechanical

Front stabilizer bar

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Knee airbags: dual front
Front struts
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Subwoofer: 1
Rear seat: heated
Antenna type: element
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Rear brake diameter: 13.2
Front brake diameter: 14.0
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Total speakers: 14
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Daytime running lights: LED
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Cargo cover: hard
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear struts
Electric charge cord: 240 volt
Electric motor battery type: lithium ion
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Door handle color: black
Fender lip moldings: black
Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic
Rear brake width: 0.79
Front fog lights: LED
Foot pedal trim: alloy
Lane deviation sensors
Phone: voice operated
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Front brake width: 0.98
Window defogger: rear
Fuel economy display: range
Center console trim: leatherette
Warnings and reminders: low battery
Rear spoiler color: carbon fiber
Pedestrian safety sound generation
Wireless charging station: front
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Door trim: faux suede
Rear seat power adjustments: reclining
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
Steering wheel trim: leatherette
Axle ratio: 9.00
Electric motor charging time (240V): 10 hours
EV battery capacity: 75 kWh
Infotainment screen size: 15 in.
Watts: 560
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: fully automated
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.0
Electric Motor HP: 450
Electric motor miles per charge: 303
Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 336
Electric Motor Torque: 471
Smart device app compatibility: Tesla App
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible
EV on-board charger rating: 11.5 kW
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Reading lights: front / rear
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated
Parking sensors: front / rear
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Front headrests: integrated / 2
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Navigation system: touch screen display / voice operated
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Navigation data: real time traffic / send destination to vehicle
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Camera system: front / rearview
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Dash camera: front recording / rear recording / side recording
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB
Radio: FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Interior accents: metallic-tone / wood
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Easy entry: power driver seat / power steering wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system / trunk release / vehicle and key memory
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 12
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 12
Storage: accessory hook / door pockets
Steering wheel mounted controls: air conditioning / audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / self-leveling
Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / post-collision safety system
Rear seat folding: power / split
Internet radio app: Slacker / Spotify / TuneIn
Memorized settings: 10 driver / audio system / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Smart device app function: camera system display / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance scheduling / maintenance status / phone as a key / security event/collision alert / vehicle location / window operation
Power outlet(s): 12V front / USB front / USB rear / USB-C front / USB-C rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

Used 2021 BMW X6 XDRIVE40I,PREMIUM,M SPORT,CARBON FIBER,MASSAGE for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 BMW X6 XDRIVE40I,PREMIUM,M SPORT,CARBON FIBER,MASSAGE 47,886 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S560 4M,LWB,PREMIUM,AMG SPORT,INTELLIGENT DRIVE for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S560 4M,LWB,PREMIUM,AMG SPORT,INTELLIGENT DRIVE 52,260 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 4MATIC,AMG SPORT,PROGRESSIVE,COMFORT PKG for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 4MATIC,AMG SPORT,PROGRESSIVE,COMFORT PKG 52,561 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$65,321

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2022 Tesla Model Y