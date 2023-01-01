$65,321+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model Y
PERFORMANCE,AWD,456HP,AUTOPILOT,21"WHEELS,PANO
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$65,321
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9973
- Mileage 35,283 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 TESLA MODEL Y PERFORMANCE | ELECTRIC | AWD | 456 HP | PERFORMANCE DUAL MOTOR | ENHANCED AUTOPILOT | 21 INCH WHEELS | PERFORMANCE LOWERED SUSPENSION | DYNAMIC BRAKE SUPPORT | PARKING DISTANCE ASSISTS | RAIN SENSOR FRONT WINDSHIELD | PANORAMIC ROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | 5 PASSENGERS | KEYLESS-GO | MEMORY SEATS | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | ABS | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | WOOD TRIM | LANE DEPARTURE SYSTEM | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
Introducing the 2022 Tesla Model Y Performance - the epitome of style, performance, and sustainability. This electric vehicle is powered by 456 horsepower from combined dual eclectic motors, making it one of the fastest SUVs on the market.
The exterior of the Tesla Model Y Performance is painted in Pearl White Multi-Coat, giving it a sleek and modern look. The 21" Überturbine Wheels complete the aesthetic, providing a bold and sporty appearance.
The interior of the Model Y Performance is designed with both comfort and functionality in mind. The seats are upholstered in Black premium leather, and the cabin is equipped with a 14-speaker premium audio system, creating a truly immersive driving experience. The Model Y also comes standard with a panoramic glass roof, providing an open and airy atmosphere.
The Tesla Model Y Performance is packed with factory default features that cater to every driver's needs. The Performance Upgrade package includes lowered suspension, high-performance brakes, and 21" Überturbine Wheels. The vehicle also comes with a 15" touchscreen display, providing easy access to all the car's features, including navigation, climate control, and entertainment.
Safety is a top priority in the Model Y Performance, and it is equipped with Tesla's advanced Autopilot system, which includes features such as automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control. In summary, the 2022 Tesla Model Y Performance is a premium electric SUV that provides unmatched performance, comfort, and sustainability. With its cutting-edge features, stylish design, and eco-friendly technology, the Model Y Performance is the perfect choice for drivers who demand the best.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
