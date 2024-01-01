Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Navigation, Sentry Mode, Heated Rear Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Tesla Model Y include:

Navigation
Sentry Mode
Heated Rear Seats
Side View Cameras
Wireless Phone Charger
Heated Steering Wheel
Glass Roof
Bluetooth

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34490

2022 Tesla Model Y

44,844 KM

$53,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model Y

Performance w/ Autopilot, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel

2022 Tesla Model Y

Performance w/ Autopilot, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,844KM
VIN 7SAYGDEF4NF383715

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 44,844 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Navigation, Sentry Mode, Heated Rear Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Tesla Model Y include:

Navigation
Sentry Mode
Heated Rear Seats
Side View Cameras
Wireless Phone Charger
Heated Steering Wheel
Glass Roof
Bluetooth

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34490

Bluetooth

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

GLASS ROOF
Side View Cameras
Autopilot
Wireless Phone Charger
Sentry Mode

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$53,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Tesla Model Y