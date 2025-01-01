$46,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Glass Roof, Nav
2022 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Glass Roof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$46,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,532KM
VIN 7SAYGDEE2NF441022
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 64,532 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Steering Wheel, Glass Roof , Heated Front Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Tesla Model Y include:
Heated Steering Wheel
Glass Roof
Heated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Navigation
Sentry Mode
Autopilot
Power Front Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 46372
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Front Seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
GLASS ROOF
Side View Cameras
Autopilot
Sentry Mode
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2022 Tesla Model Y