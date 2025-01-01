Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Steering Wheel, Glass Roof , Heated Front Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Tesla Model Y include:<br> <br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Glass Roof<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Heated Rear Seats<br>Navigation<br>Sentry Mode<br>Autopilot<br>Power Front Seats<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 46372

2022 Tesla Model Y

64,532 KM

Details Description Features

$46,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Tesla Model Y

Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Glass Roof, Nav

Watch This Vehicle
12257602

2022 Tesla Model Y

Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Glass Roof, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
64,532KM
VIN 7SAYGDEE2NF441022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 64,532 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Steering Wheel, Glass Roof , Heated Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Tesla Model Y include:

Heated Steering Wheel
Glass Roof
Heated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Navigation
Sentry Mode
Autopilot
Power Front Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 46372

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Front Seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

GLASS ROOF
Side View Cameras
Autopilot
Sentry Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 250 4Matic w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 250 4Matic w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Rearview Cam 63,247 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Camry SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Toyota Camry SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Heated Front Seats 48,548 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Qashqai S w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Nissan Qashqai S w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam, Cruise Control 45,000 KM $16,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2022 Tesla Model Y