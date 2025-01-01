Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Rear Heated Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Tesla Model Y include:<br> <br>Power Tailgate/Hatch<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Rear Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Touchscreen Display<br>GPS Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Wireless Charging<br>USB Input<br>Power Folding Exterior Mirrors<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Traffic Sign Recognition<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear View Camera<br>Parking Sensors<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Power Passenger Seat<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 48784

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Used
63,000KM
VIN 7SAYGDEF8NF576370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Tesla Model Y