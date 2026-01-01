Menu
<p>2022 TESLA MODEL Y LONG RANGE AWD DUAL MOTOR </p><p><br></p><p>**7 PASSENGER**</p><p><br></p><p>{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }<br><br>**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**<br><br>**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.<br><br>WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!<br><br>#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?<br><br>SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c<br><br>$32,777 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only. <br> <br>Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $34,777 plus HST<br><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1768674665967_6928369281453436 style=line-height: 0; display: none; data-jodit-selection_marker=start></span><br>FINANCING, GAP INSURANCE COVERAGE & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! <br><br>COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON <br>301 WESTON ROAD <br>TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1 <br>4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7<br></p><p><br></p>

2022 Tesla Model Y

98,551 KM

$32,777

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Tesla Model Y

7 PASSENGER AWD-LONG RANGE DUAL MOTOR

13501727

2022 Tesla Model Y

7 PASSENGER AWD-LONG RANGE DUAL MOTOR

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$32,777

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,551KM
VIN 7SAYGAEE8NF548560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,551 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Rear Collision Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Full service internet access
Smart Device Integration
Folding Cargo Cover
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Digital Appearance
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Black grille
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Fixed Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3 Skid Plates
Axle Ratio: TBD
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display
14 Speakers

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
10 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 81 kWh Capacity
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger
50 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
591kgs (5
712lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277

$32,777

+ taxes & licensing>

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2022 Tesla Model Y