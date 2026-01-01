2022 Toyota C-HR

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=1>Cash Price: $25,850 Finance Price: $23,850</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=2>Clean CarFax. 18-inch sport alloy wheels | Premium fabric seating surfaces | 6-way manual drivers seat | Heated front seats | Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel | 8-inch touchscreen display | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 | Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection | Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control | Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist | Lane Tracing Assist | Automatic High Beams | Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert | Dual-zone automatic climate control | Smart Key System with push-button start | Power-folding heated side mirrors | Backup camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 2.0L 4-cylinder engine (144HP) with Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). Smooth Eco Comfort. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Call us to book a test drive: <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a><br>Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/>Apply for Used Car Financing</a><br>Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Pricing </h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. <span style=text-decoration: underline;>All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999</span>. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Financing</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>We welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>car loan online</a>. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>———————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Vehicle Review</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=12>The 2022 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium is a bold, uniquely styled compact crossover that perfectly blends a sporty, avant-garde design with legendary Toyota reliability. Standing out with its dramatic diamond-cut body lines, rear spoiler, and upgraded 18-inch sport alloy wheels, it brings a vibrant and distinct presence to the streets of the GTA. Inside the modern cabin, the XLE Premium trim elevates your comfort with premium heated front seats and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel—perfect for those freezing Ontario winters. Staying connected on the move is effortless thanks to the 8-inch touchscreen featuring seamless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Powered by an efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT, the C-HR provides nimble handling and exceptional fuel economy for urban environments. Complete with standard Blind Spot Monitoring and the comprehensive Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 suite—including Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Lane Tracing Assist—this crossover delivers an incredibly safe, efficient, and fun driving experience. We have a wide selection of used <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/vehicles?dsp_model=369003 target=_blank rel=noopener>Toyota C-HR</a> to help you choose.</p></div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Warranty</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Trade-In / Appraisal</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Have a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————— ———————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Visit / Showroom Info</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Visit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:<br>Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8<br>Call us at <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a> to book a test drive or ask questions.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Who we are</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Autorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>used car dealership</a>, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Disclaimers</h3><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices exclude HST and licensing.</span></li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.</span></li></ul>

2022 Toyota C-HR

111,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,850

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota C-HR

XLE PREMIUM | BSM | ACC | Heated Seats | CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle
14171584

2022 Toyota C-HR

XLE PREMIUM | BSM | ACC | Heated Seats | CarPlay

Location

Autorama

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

416-739-7262

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 1779914795
  3. 1779914940
  4. 1779914943
  5. 1779914941
  6. 1779914940
  7. 1779914943
  8. 1779914942
  9. 1779914960
  10. 1779914960
  11. 1779914960
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
111,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTNKHMBX4N1133344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cash Price: $25,850 Finance Price: $23,850

Clean CarFax. 18-inch sport alloy wheels | Premium fabric seating surfaces | 6-way manual driver's seat | Heated front seats | Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel | 8-inch touchscreen display | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 | Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection | Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control | Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist | Lane Tracing Assist | Automatic High Beams | Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert | Dual-zone automatic climate control | Smart Key System with push-button start | Power-folding heated side mirrors | Backup camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 2.0L 4-cylinder engine (144HP) with Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). Smooth Eco Comfort. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.

Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: Apply for Used Car Financing
Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review

The 2022 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium is a bold, uniquely styled compact crossover that perfectly blends a sporty, avant-garde design with legendary Toyota reliability. Standing out with its dramatic diamond-cut body lines, rear spoiler, and upgraded 18-inch sport alloy wheels, it brings a vibrant and distinct presence to the streets of the GTA. Inside the modern cabin, the XLE Premium trim elevates your comfort with premium heated front seats and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel—perfect for those freezing Ontario winters. Staying connected on the move is effortless thanks to the 8-inch touchscreen featuring seamless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Powered by an efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT, the C-HR provides nimble handling and exceptional fuel economy for urban environments. Complete with standard Blind Spot Monitoring and the comprehensive Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 suite—including Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Lane Tracing Assist—this crossover delivers an incredibly safe, efficient, and fun driving experience. We have a wide selection of used Toyota C-HR to help you choose.

————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
  • Prices exclude HST and licensing.
  • Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
  • Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
  • All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
  • Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autorama

Used 2022 Toyota C-HR XLE PREMIUM | BSM | ACC | Heated Seats | CarPlay for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Toyota C-HR XLE PREMIUM | BSM | ACC | Heated Seats | CarPlay 111,000 KM $23,850 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-30 GT TURBO | AWD | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | CarPlay for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Mazda CX-30 GT TURBO | AWD | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | CarPlay 106,000 KM $23,950 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Odyssey EX-L RES | Sunroof | Leather | ACC | BSM | CarPlay for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Honda Odyssey EX-L RES | Sunroof | Leather | ACC | BSM | CarPlay 105,000 KM $33,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Autorama

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autorama

Autorama

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-739-XXXX

(click to show)

416-739-7262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Autorama

416-739-7262

2022 Toyota C-HR