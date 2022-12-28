Menu
2022 Toyota Corolla

61,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Toyota Corolla

2022 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

2022 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

61,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10186869
  • Stock #: 19909
  • VIN: JTDBBMBE3NJ038536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 12/28/2022 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $9127 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Hill start assist
Blind Spot Monitor

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Mechanical

EV mode

Additional Features

Automatic A/C
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
8" Infotainment System
Full Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
7" Information Display
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assit
Toyota Safety Sense 3.0

