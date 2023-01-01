Menu
2022 Toyota Corolla

16,337 KM

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

Hatchback SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dynamic Cruise, A/C

Hatchback SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dynamic Cruise, A/C

Location

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

16,337KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10272555
  • Stock #: 20524
  • VIN: JTNK4MBE7N3182651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Interior

Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Seating

60/40 rear split seat

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
SMART KEY
Aux input
USB port
Lane Assist
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
4.2" TFTF Information Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

