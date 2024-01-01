Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 Toyota Corolla

10,000 KM

$27,490

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla

LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,490

+ taxes & licensing

10,000KM
Used
VIN 5YFBPMBE4NP384852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Hill start assist control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Lane Departure Alert
Steering Assist
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$27,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Toyota Corolla