Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 Toyota Corolla

87,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Corolla

L w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Corolla

L w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11049917
  2. 11049917
  3. 11049917
  4. 11049917
  5. 11049917
  6. 11049917
  7. 11049917
  8. 11049917
  9. 11049917
  10. 11049917
  11. 11049917
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
87,000KM
Used
VIN 5YFBPMBE2NP347413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
7" Touchscreen

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Exterior

LED Headlamps

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Pre-Collision System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
Road Edge Detection
USB Input/Aux Input
Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
LED Daytime Running Headlights
Auomatic Headlamp System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 44,011 KM $41,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note SV w/ Rearview Cam, A/C, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Nissan Versa Note SV w/ Rearview Cam, A/C, Bluetooth 102,016 KM $14,490 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus w/ Autopilot, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus w/ Autopilot, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 48,000 KM $37,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Corolla