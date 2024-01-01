Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 Toyota Corolla

30,952 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
$26,990

2022 Toyota Corolla

SE w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Corolla

SE w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

30,952KM
Used
VIN 5YFB4MBE2NP135877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 28450
  • Mileage 30,952 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Exterior

LED Headlamps

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
SMART KEY SYSTEM
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
High-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
USB Input/Aux Input
LED Daytime Running Headlights
Sport Mode Select
Auomatic Headlamp System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2022 Toyota Corolla