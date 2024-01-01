$24,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Toyota Corolla
CVT
2022 Toyota Corolla
CVT
Location
Frontier Fine Cars
1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4
416-759-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,715KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTNK4MBE5N3153729
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 61,715 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Frontier Fine Cars
2021 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE 78,874 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT w/Sun & Tech Package 80,712 KM $26,996 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4Motion 131,209 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Frontier Fine Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Frontier Fine Cars
1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-759-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Frontier Fine Cars
416-759-2277
2022 Toyota Corolla