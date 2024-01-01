Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / 8 Touchscreen , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Wireless Charging and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Toyota Corolla include:<br> <br>8 Touchscreen<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Wireless Charging<br>USB Port<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Smart Key System with Push Button Start<br>Aux Input<br>Bluetooth<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 35091

2022 Toyota Corolla

18,247 KM

Details Description Features

$27,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE w/ Upgrade Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE w/ Upgrade Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11647836
  2. 11647836
  3. 11647836
  4. 11647836
  5. 11647836
  6. 11647836
  7. 11647836
  8. 11647836
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
18,247KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE9NP318202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,247 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / 8" Touchscreen , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Wireless Charging and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Toyota Corolla include:

8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Port
Heated Steering Wheel
Smart Key System with Push Button Start
Aux Input
Bluetooth

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 35091

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
WIRELESS CHARGING

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Led Headlights
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
High-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Smart Key System with Push Button Start
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Nissan Micra SR w/ Rearview Camera, Cruise Control, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Nissan Micra SR w/ Rearview Camera, Cruise Control, A/C 60,697 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru Outback Outdoor XT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Subaru Outback Outdoor XT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C 67,300 KM $30,890 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD 120,000 KM $19,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Corolla