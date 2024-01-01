2022 Toyota Corolla

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Shaw Automotive group , a  division of Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota 2336 st clair west Toronto located in the back gated compound .</p><p>ALWAYS USE CARFAX FOR SERVICE AND MILEAGE VERIFICATION IF ANY DATA IS ABSENT MY 40 YEARS EXPERINCE SAYS WALK AWAY.</p><p> </p><p> Please visit our Google Reviews</p><p> </p><p>PLEASE SCREEN SHOT THE ADVERTISED PRICES!</p><p> </p><p>Thinking about buying the  right product and the price?</p><p> </p><p>Consider your budget and how you intend to pay.If financing is neeeded, know that interest rate hikes and increased the cost of all leases and credit in general pushing up the cost of monthly payments.longer terms reduce the monthly payment but drive up the borrowing costs over the long run. </p><p> </p><p>Buying a well serviced Toyota is what we focus on .We carry other well serviced makes the higher km make them affordable .</p><p> </p><p>Consider you driving style if your local in city a lower cost high mileage unit would be perfect if your a commuter it might make sense also the unit would have been great depreicated .Lowering your driving cost per km and  having a caa card would be recommended.</p><p> </p><p>   Our stock is changing hourly due to demand highs and lows . We recommend calling into the office at 416-766-8244 or cell 4169306465 .</p><p> </p><p>To hold the desired vehicle you  would like to purchase. A card # will  hold a unit for 24 hours to have you come and inspect your potential purchase .</p><p> </p><p>Majority of our vehicles come safety inspected by our licensed Lexus and Toyota Technicians at our onsite service department in Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota.Some units are unfit and inspected to keep cost down </p><p> </p><p> We also offer shuttle service from Runnymede subway station to our location. Check out our Google reviews online to see what our guests think of us! Family owned, Customer driven</p><p> </p><p>Disclaimer:</p><p>We have financing available for based on approved credit. Minimum loan is $9000.00 ** current interest rate enviroment rates based on your credit history.</p><p> </p><p>We offer financing on all credit scores!  **Credit is subject to different interest rates. OAC</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>Please visit our Google Reviews</p>

2022 Toyota Corolla

106,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Corolla

upgrade le roof alloy wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Corolla

upgrade le roof alloy wheels

Location

Shaw Automotive Group

2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

416-766-8244

  1. 1730474574
  2. 1730474584
  3. 1730476407
  4. 1730476419
  5. 1730476429
  6. 1730476440
  7. 1730476451
  8. 1730476462
  9. 1730476472
  10. 1730476483
  11. 1730476492
  12. 1730476505
  13. 1730476516
  14. 1730476526
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$23,488

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5YFBPMBE2NP323418

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Shaw Automotive group , a  division of Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota 2336 st clair west Toronto located in the back gated compound .

ALWAYS USE CARFAX FOR SERVICE AND MILEAGE VERIFICATION IF ANY DATA IS ABSENT MY 40 YEARS EXPERINCE SAYS WALK AWAY.

 

 Please visit our Google Reviews

 

PLEASE SCREEN SHOT THE ADVERTISED PRICES!

 

Thinking about buying the  right product and the price?

 

Consider your budget and how you intend to pay.If financing is neeeded, know that interest rate hikes and increased the cost of all leases and credit in general pushing up the cost of monthly payments.longer terms reduce the monthly payment but drive up the borrowing costs over the long run. 

 

Buying a well serviced Toyota is what we focus on .We carry other well serviced makes the higher km make them affordable .

 

Consider you driving style if your local in city a lower cost high mileage unit would be perfect if your a commuter it might make sense also the unit would have been great depreicated .Lowering your driving cost per km and  having a caa card would be recommended.

 

   Our stock is changing hourly due to demand highs and lows . We recommend calling into the office at 416-766-8244 or cell 4169306465 .

 

To hold the desired vehicle you  would like to purchase. A card # will  hold a unit for 24 hours to have you come and inspect your potential purchase .

 

Majority of our vehicles come safety inspected by our licensed Lexus and Toyota Technicians at our onsite service department in Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota.Some units are unfit and inspected to keep cost down 

 

 We also offer shuttle service from Runnymede subway station to our location. Check out our Google reviews online to see what our guests think of us! Family owned, Customer driven

 

Disclaimer:

We have financing available for based on approved credit. Minimum loan is $9000.00 ** current interest rate enviroment rates based on your credit history.

 

We offer financing on all credit scores!  **Credit is subject to different interest rates. OAC

 

 

Please visit our Google Reviews

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Shaw Automotive Group

Used 2022 Toyota Corolla upgrade le roof alloy wheels for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla upgrade le roof alloy wheels 106,000 KM $23,488 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Lexus NX NX 300 AWD for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Lexus NX NX 300 AWD 0 $33,788 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Prius Auto/HYBRID for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Toyota Prius Auto/HYBRID 27,000 KM $24,488 + tax & lic

Email Shaw Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shaw Automotive Group

Shaw Automotive Group

2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-8244

Alternate Numbers
416-930-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,488

+ taxes & licensing

Shaw Automotive Group

416-766-8244

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Corolla