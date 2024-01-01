Menu
2022 Toyota Corolla

74,750 KM

$24,690

+ tax & licensing
SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam

SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,690

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,750KM
VIN 5YFB4MBE0NP099297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,750 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Lane Tracing Assist and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Toyota Corolla include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth
Lane Tracing Assist
A/C
Heated Front Seats
Paddle Shifters
USB Port
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 41157

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitoring System
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
Pre Collision System
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Lane Tracing Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

2022 Toyota Corolla