NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Automatic High Beams, Rear View Camera, Power Driver Seat and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Driver Attention Alert<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear View Camera<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Push Button Start<br>USB Input<br>Wireless Charging<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Android Auto<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Rear Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 78698

2022 Toyota Corolla

60,559 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing
Hybrid Base w/ Premium Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

13236149

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
60,559KM
VIN JTDBAMDE3NJ036804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 78698
  • Mileage 60,559 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

