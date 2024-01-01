$30,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Auto A/C
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Auto A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
25,000KM
VIN 7MUCAABG8NV006486
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 25,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto A/C, Electric Parking Brake, Aux Input and more!
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto A/C, Electric Parking Brake, Aux Input and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.
The top features for this 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross include:
Auto A/C
Electric Parking Brake
Aux Input
Blind Spot Monitor
8" Touchscreen
Bluetooth
Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32511
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Auto Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Hill start assist
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Electric parking brake
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
POWER & HEATED MIRRORS
Led Headlights
Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel
Auto A/C
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Door Locks & Windows
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross