This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto A/C, Electric Parking Brake, Aux Input and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross include:<br> <br>Auto A/C<br>Electric Parking Brake<br>Aux Input<br>Blind Spot Monitor<br>8 Touchscreen<br>Bluetooth<br>Push Button Start<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 32511

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

25,000 KM

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Auto A/C

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Auto A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,000KM
VIN 7MUCAABG8NV006486

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

Daytime Running Lights
Auto Headlights

Bluetooth

BACKUP CAMERA
Hill start assist
Blind Spot Monitor

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Push Button Start
Electric parking brake

Aux input
USB port
POWER & HEATED MIRRORS
Led Headlights
Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel
Auto A/C
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Door Locks & Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

