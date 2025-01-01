$21,777+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
XLE-AWD-LEATHER-SUNROOF-CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$21,777
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to move in style with this 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE, finished in the stunning Blizzard White Pearl over premium black leather. One owner, purchased new from Toyota Canada, with a clean title and clean Carfax historyabsolutely no accidents. This is a sleek crossover built for those who demand both sophistication and sportiness.
Equipped with Toyotas renowned AWD system, the Corolla Cross makes every drive fun, confident, and economical. Under the hood, its efficient engine delivers outstanding fuel economy, averaging just 7.3L/100km combinedperfect for city commutes and weekend escapes. Inside, the XLE trim surrounds you with upscale finishes, advanced technology, and the comfort of leather seating.
This isnt just another crossoverits a Toyota. A vehicle designed to move you forward with confidence, reliability, and efficiency. Go places with the Corolla Cross XLE, where capability meets style.
As Toyota says, Lets Go Places and experience the Power of Corolla.
SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c
$21,777 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only.
Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $23,777 plus HST
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST!
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!
COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....
COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7
Vehicle Features
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
416-766-2277