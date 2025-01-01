Menu
Get ready to move in style with this 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE, finished in the stunning Blizzard White Pearl over premium black leather. One owner, purchased new from Toyota Canada, with a clean title and clean Carfax historyabsolutely no accidents. This is a sleek crossover built for those who demand both sophistication and sportiness.

Equipped with Toyotas renowned AWD system, the Corolla Cross makes every drive fun, confident, and economical. Under the hood, its efficient engine delivers outstanding fuel economy, averaging just 7.3L/100km combinedperfect for city commutes and weekend escapes. Inside, the XLE trim surrounds you with upscale finishes, advanced technology, and the comfort of leather seating.

This isnt just another crossoverits a Toyota. A vehicle designed to move you forward with confidence, reliability, and efficiency. Go places with the Corolla Cross XLE, where capability meets style.

As Toyota says, Lets Go Places and experience the Power of Corolla.

SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c

$21,777 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only.

Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $23,777 plus HST

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

190,000 KM

$21,777

+ taxes & licensing
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

190,000KM
VIN 7MUDAABG6NV022545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to move in style with this 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE, finished in the stunning Blizzard White Pearl over premium black leather. One owner, purchased new from Toyota Canada, with a clean title and clean Carfax historyabsolutely no accidents. This is a sleek crossover built for those who demand both sophistication and sportiness.


Equipped with Toyotas renowned AWD system, the Corolla Cross makes every drive fun, confident, and economical. Under the hood, its efficient engine delivers outstanding fuel economy, averaging just 7.3L/100km combinedperfect for city commutes and weekend escapes. Inside, the XLE trim surrounds you with upscale finishes, advanced technology, and the comfort of leather seating.


This isnt just another crossoverits a Toyota. A vehicle designed to move you forward with confidence, reliability, and efficiency. Go places with the Corolla Cross XLE, where capability meets style.


As Toyota says, Lets Go Places and experience the Power of Corolla.


SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c

$21,777 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only.

Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $23,777 plus HST

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST!

FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7
 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Intuitive Parking Assist with Auto Braking Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Backup Camera w/Back Guide Monitor Back-Up Camera
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Safety Connect w/1 year trial Tracker System
Remote Connect w/1 year trial Selective Service Internet Access
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: P225/55R18
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio

Mechanical

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
50 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: sequential shift mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L Dynamic Force 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and stop and start engine system (S&S)
4.01 Axle Ratio
513.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Wheels: 18 Alloy -inc: wheel locks
Intuitive Parking Assist with Auto Braking
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
021 kgs (4
456 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277

