Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 Toyota Highlander

41,918 KM

Details Description Features

$46,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Highlander

XSE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Radar Cruise, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Highlander

XSE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Radar Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
41,918KM
Used
VIN 5TDLZRBH5NS200905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 23570
  • Mileage 41,918 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Sport tuned suspension

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Exterior

Automatic High Beam

Additional Features

Power Front Seats
Star Safety System
Smart Keyless Entry
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+
7" Information Display
Tri-Zone A/C
Pre Collision System W/ Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
60/40 Rear 2nd & 3rd Row Seats
Vehicle Anti Theft System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Toyota Corolla SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C 15,394 KM $30,590 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4x4 w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4x4 w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C 93,092 KM $35,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE "Canada Value Package" w/ Rearview Cam, Cruise Control, Dual Zone A/C 139,252 KM $22,990 + tax & lic

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2022 Toyota Highlander