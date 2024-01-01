$28,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade w/ Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Nav
2022 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade w/ Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,778KM
VIN JTDKAMFP7N3214006
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 71,778 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Rearview Camera , Steering Wheel Mounted Controls , Park Assist and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Toyota Prius Prime include:
Rearview Camera
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Park Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist
Power Side Mirrors
Power Drivers Seat
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 42010
Vehicle Features
Interior
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
Park Assist
Heads-Up Display
Pre Collision System
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
Power Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
JBL PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Power Driver’s Seat
Pre Collision Sensitive
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Toyota Prius