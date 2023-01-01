Menu
2022 Toyota RAV4

41,000 KM

Details Description Features

$40,990

+ tax & licensing
$40,990

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Toyota RAV4

2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Cruise Control

2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Cruise Control

Location

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,990

+ taxes & licensing

41,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10076256
  • Stock #: 19207
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV6NC261729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Smart Key System w/ Push Button Start
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
USB Charging Ports/ Auxiliary Input Jack

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

