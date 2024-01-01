Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 Toyota RAV4

31,664 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota RAV4

LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota RAV4

LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

31,664KM
Used
VIN 2T3Z1RFV9NW234345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,664 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
USB Ports
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Toyota RAV4