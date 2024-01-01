Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 Toyota RAV4

56,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,490

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Blind Spot

2022 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Blind Spot

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,000KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV7NC278069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
USB Charging Ports/ Auxiliary Input Jack

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2022 Toyota RAV4