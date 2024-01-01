Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / A/C, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Toyota RAV4 include:

A/C
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Automatic High Beams
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
USB Ports
Aux Input
Bluetooth

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34996

2022 Toyota RAV4

41,559 KM

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam

2022 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,559KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV7NC296913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,559 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
USB Ports
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2022 Toyota RAV4