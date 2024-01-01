$32,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam
2022 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,559KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV7NC296913
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 41,559 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / A/C, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Toyota RAV4 include:
A/C
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Automatic High Beams
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
USB Ports
Aux Input
Bluetooth
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34996
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Comfort
A/C
Convenience
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Aux input
USB Ports
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Toyota RAV4