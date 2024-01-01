Menu
2022 Toyota RAV4

35,979 KM

$35,590

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

2022 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,979KM
VIN 2T3BWRFV5NW134021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,979 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / Dual Zone A/C, Drive Mode Select, Aux Input and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Toyota RAV4 include:

Dual Zone A/C
Drive Mode Select
Aux Input
Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Star Safety System
Heated Front Seats
7" Touchscreen
Bluetooth

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36033

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Engine Immobilizer
Rearview Camera
7" Touchscreen

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Trailer Sway Control

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
Radar Cruise Control
Star Safety System
USB Ports
Blind Sport Monitor
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
4.2" TFT Multi Information Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$35,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Toyota RAV4