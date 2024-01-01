$35,590+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
2022 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,979KM
VIN 2T3BWRFV5NW134021
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 35,979 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / Dual Zone A/C, Drive Mode Select, Aux Input and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Toyota RAV4 include:
Dual Zone A/C
Drive Mode Select
Aux Input
Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Star Safety System
Heated Front Seats
7" Touchscreen
Bluetooth
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36033
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Engine Immobilizer
Rearview Camera
7" Touchscreen
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Trailer Sway Control
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Aux input
Radar Cruise Control
Star Safety System
USB Ports
Blind Sport Monitor
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
4.2" TFT Multi Information Display
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
2022 Toyota RAV4