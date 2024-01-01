$29,900+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 31,473 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD from The Car Rental Place! This white beauty boasts a sleek and modern design, with a spacious black interior that's perfect for families or adventurers alike.
With its powerful 2.5L I4 engine and all-wheel drive, this RAV4 is ready to tackle any road conditions, from snowy city streets to rugged off-road trails. You'll enjoy the comfort and convenience of its numerous features, including air conditioning, heated mirrors, keyless entry, and power windows. And with its folding rear seat, you'll have plenty of room for cargo when you need it.
This RAV4 has only 31,473km on the odometer, making it practically new. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to own a reliable and versatile SUV.
Here are 5 sizzling features to get you excited:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
- Automatic Headlights: Drive safely and confidently even in low-light conditions.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Enjoy added peace of mind and stay safe on the road.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay clear of fog and ice in winter.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy effortless access to your RAV4.
At The Car Rental Place we give you the opportunity to TRY BEFORE YOU BUY. You can rent this vehicle for a day, week or month and get the test drive you need to make the right choice.
$29900.00 plus HST and Licencing.
Vehicle Features
