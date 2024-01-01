Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD from The Car Rental Place! This white beauty boasts a sleek and modern design, with a spacious black interior thats perfect for families or adventurers alike.</p><p>With its powerful 2.5L I4 engine and all-wheel drive, this RAV4 is ready to tackle any road conditions, from snowy city streets to rugged off-road trails. Youll enjoy the comfort and convenience of its numerous features, including air conditioning, heated mirrors, keyless entry, and power windows. And with its folding rear seat, youll have plenty of room for cargo when you need it.</p><p>This RAV4 has only 31,473km on the odometer, making it practically new. Dont miss out on this amazing opportunity to own a reliable and versatile SUV.</p><p>Here are 5 sizzling features to get you excited:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Drive safely and confidently even in low-light conditions.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Enjoy added peace of mind and stay safe on the road.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay clear of fog and ice in winter.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Enjoy effortless access to your RAV4.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI<br /><br />At The Car Rental Place we give you the opportunity to TRY BEFORE YOU BUY.  You can rent this vehicle for a day, week or month and get the test drive you need to make the right choice.<br />$29900.00 plus HST and Licencing. </em></p>

2022 Toyota RAV4

31,473 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12009814

2022 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Location

The Car Rental Place

3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2

416-787-0209

  1. 1734044767
  2. 1734044767
  3. 1734044767
  4. 1734044767
  5. 1734044767
  6. 1734044766
  7. 1734044767
  8. 1734044767
  9. 1734044767
  10. 1734044767
  11. 1734044767
  12. 1734044767
  13. 1734044767
  14. 1734044767
  15. 1734044767
  16. 1734044767
  17. 1734044767
  18. 1734044767
  19. 1734044766
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
31,473KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV4NC317734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,473 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD from The Car Rental Place! This white beauty boasts a sleek and modern design, with a spacious black interior that's perfect for families or adventurers alike.

With its powerful 2.5L I4 engine and all-wheel drive, this RAV4 is ready to tackle any road conditions, from snowy city streets to rugged off-road trails. You'll enjoy the comfort and convenience of its numerous features, including air conditioning, heated mirrors, keyless entry, and power windows. And with its folding rear seat, you'll have plenty of room for cargo when you need it.

This RAV4 has only 31,473km on the odometer, making it practically new. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to own a reliable and versatile SUV.

Here are 5 sizzling features to get you excited:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
  • Automatic Headlights: Drive safely and confidently even in low-light conditions.
  • Blind Spot Monitor: Enjoy added peace of mind and stay safe on the road.
  • Heated Mirrors: Stay clear of fog and ice in winter.
  • Keyless Entry: Enjoy effortless access to your RAV4.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

At The Car Rental Place we give you the opportunity to TRY BEFORE YOU BUY.  You can rent this vehicle for a day, week or month and get the test drive you need to make the right choice.
$29900.00 plus HST and Licencing. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Rental Place

Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 31,473 KM $29,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT 33,100 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Transit 250 Refrigerated Van for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Ford Transit 250 Refrigerated Van 96,930 KM $69,900 + tax & lic

Email The Car Rental Place

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Rental Place

The Car Rental Place

3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2

Call Dealer

416-787-XXXX

(click to show)

416-787-0209

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Rental Place

416-787-0209

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota RAV4