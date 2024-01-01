Menu
1 OWNER / Dual Zone A/C , Auto Start/Stop , USB Port and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Toyota RAV4 include:

Dual Zone A/C
Auto Start/Stop
USB Port
Drive Mode Select
Electronic Parking Brake
Power Moonroof
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Front Seats

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41708

2022 Toyota RAV4

27,417 KM

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

12041620

2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,417KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV2NW278106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 41708
  • Mileage 27,417 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER / Dual Zone A/C , Auto Start/Stop , USB Port and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Toyota RAV4 include:

Dual Zone A/C
Auto Start/Stop
USB Port
Drive Mode Select
Electronic Parking Brake
Power Moonroof
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Front Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41708

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Blind Spot Assist

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake

Exterior

Auto Headlights

Convenience

Auto Windshield Wipers

Additional Features

USB port
Lane Assist
12V outlet
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Liftgate 
Rear Vents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Toyota RAV4