$35,390

+ tax & licensing
12158554

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
45,000KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV7NW301380

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , Drive Mode Select , Rearview Camera and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Toyota RAV4 include:

Power Moonroof
Drive Mode Select
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Push Button Start
Heated Front Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44330

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Bluetooth

Dual Zone A/C

Push Button Start

POWER MOONROOF

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Lane Assist
Pre Collision System
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
Power Driver’s Seat
Power Liftgate
Appel CarPlay & Android Auto

