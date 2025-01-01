$35,390+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD w/ Appel CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam
2022 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD w/ Appel CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,390
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3R1RFV7NW301380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 45,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , Drive Mode Select , Rearview Camera and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Toyota RAV4 include:
Power Moonroof
Drive Mode Select
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Push Button Start
Heated Front Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 44330
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , Drive Mode Select , Rearview Camera and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Toyota RAV4 include:
Power Moonroof
Drive Mode Select
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Push Button Start
Heated Front Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 44330
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Lane Assist
Pre Collision System
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
Power Driver’s Seat
Power Liftgate
Appel CarPlay & Android Auto
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2020 Honda Civic COUPE Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 43,600 KM $22,590 + tax & lic
2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 78,957 KM $30,990 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Camry SE w/ Upgrade Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 74,317 KM $25,690 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$35,390
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Toyota RAV4