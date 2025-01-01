$33,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10,700KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV5NC311666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 46858
- Mileage 10,700 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Keyless Entry , Power Side Mirrors , Blind Spot Monitoring and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.
The top features for this 2022 Toyota RAV4 include:
Keyless Entry
Power Side Mirrors
Blind Spot Monitoring
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Assist
Bluetooth
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 46858
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
USB port
Lane Assist
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Side Mirrors
AUTO STOP/START
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Drive/Terrain Mode
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
